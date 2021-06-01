Metso Outotec receives fourth pelletizing plant order from China within a year

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 13:35:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it has signed another contract to deliver environmentally-sound pelletizing technology to China-based Beijing Shougang International Engineering Technology Co. Ltd. (BSIET). The greenfield iron ore pelletizing plant will be located in Quindao and will be operated by BSIET’s China-based Qingdao Bangtuo New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. The order value has not been disclosed.

The Qingdao Bangtuo plant targets an annual production of four million mt of pellets. Production is expected to start in 2022.

“This is the fourth pellet plant order in China we’ve received within 10 months, doubling our local pellet plant reference base from the four in operation amounting to almost 15 million mt of annual capacity to be built within the next two years,” Attaul H. Ahmad, vice president, ferrous & heat transfer business line, at Metso Outotec, said.