Metinvest to increase galvanized rolled product sales in Ukraine

Monday, 14 February 2022 14:56:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest will increase sales of galvanized rolled products in Ukraine by 20-25 percent or 40,000 mt to 200,000 mt this year, the company told Ukrainian news agency UAprom.

The company expects demand for the given product to be used in polymer-coated rolled products to increase by 60,000-80,000 mt in 2022 and to continue to rise until the maximum capacity of its existing and new coating lines is reached.

Metinvest also forecasts that the demand will be met by the domestic market instead of by imports.


