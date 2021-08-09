Metalloinvest to reconstruct pellet plant at Alexey Ugarov OEMK

Monday, 09 August 2021 12:24:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced that it will reconstruct the pellet plant at its subsidiary Alexey Ugarov OEMK. The company will invest over RUB 2 billion ($27.22 million) in pellet plant reconstruction. The commissioning of the plant is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Construction of the sixth pelletizing line will increase the pellet plant's capacity from 493 to 550 mt per hour. As a result, we will be able to reduce the enterprise's costs through the increased use of our own raw materials,” Alexey Kushnarev, director of Alexey Ugarov OEMK, said.

According to the company’s statement, the reconstruction will also reduce the specific consumption of natural gas for pellet roasting.