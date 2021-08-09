﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Metalloinvest to reconstruct pellet plant at Alexey Ugarov OEMK

Monday, 09 August 2021 12:24:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced that it will reconstruct the pellet plant at its subsidiary Alexey Ugarov OEMK. The company will invest over RUB 2 billion ($27.22 million) in pellet plant reconstruction. The commissioning of the plant is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Construction of the sixth pelletizing line will increase the pellet plant's capacity from 493 to 550 mt per hour. As a result, we will be able to reduce the enterprise's costs through the increased use of our own raw materials,” Alexey Kushnarev, director of Alexey Ugarov OEMK, said.

According to the company’s statement, the reconstruction will also reduce the specific consumption of natural gas for pellet roasting.


Tags: CIS  investments  pellet  Metalloinvest  Russia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Aug

Evraz posts higher revenues for H1
04  Aug

Metalloinvest’s iron ore output up 1.3 percent in H1
30  Jul

NLMK Lipetsk receives first batch of main process equipment for HDG line
29  Jul

Evraz’s crude steel and pig iron output fall in H1
23  Jul

NLMK Group’s net profit rises in H1