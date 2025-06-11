 |  Login 
Metal Recycling Company to promote circularity in Kuwait with new steel recycling plant

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 14:43:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kuwait-based global logistics company Agility Public Warehousing Company has announced that its subsidiary Metal Recycling Company is set to begin steel recycling operations.

The new steel recycling plant, which is currently under construction, will have an annual scrap recycling capacity of about 60,000 mt once operational this year. This will prevent 20,000-90,000 mt of emissions per year.

The company is committed to creating a cleaner, more sustainable future. It achieves this by turning waste into resources and empowering communities to adopt circular practices.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Kuwait Middle East Steelmaking Decarbonization 

