Meranti Green Steel secures full offtake for green HBI project in Oman

Singapore-based steelmaker Meranti Green Steel has announced that it has secured full offtake coverage for the first module of its green hot briquetted iron (HBI) project in Oman.

The company confirmed that the entire 2.5 million mt per year capacity of Module 1 at its new iron plant in the Duqm Special Economic Zone has been allocated under long-term offtake agreements with four strategic partners.

Allocation across traders and industrial buyers

Under the agreements, Thyssenkrupp Materials Trading will take 1 million mt per year, while INTERFER Edelstahl and INTERFER Austria will jointly receive 250,000 mt per year. The remaining volumes will be supplied to Glencore and to Meranti’s own downstream steel facility in Rayong, Thailand, supporting the ramp-up of green hot rolled coil production.

Geographically, Thyssenkrupp Materials Trading will focus on supplying Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, INTERFER will serve Italy and Austria, while Glencore will market volumes to other destinations.

Oman positioned as low carbon iron hub

Meranti’s green HBI will be produced in Oman using natural gas combined with a share of green hydrogen, resulting in a transportable low-carbon iron unit suitable for electric arc furnace steelmaking.

The company highlighted Oman’s competitive energy costs, access to renewable power, local processing capabilities and a supportive regulatory framework as key enablers for scalable and cost-competitive low-carbon iron production.

Supporting decarbonization in steelmaking

By structuring offtake across both industrial buyers and global traders, Meranti aims to ensure broad market access to green HBI, including for smaller EAF-based producers. The company said this approach supports steel sector decarbonization across both integrated and EAF routes while maintaining supply flexibility and reliability.