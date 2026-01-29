Egypt discusses $10 billion steel complex investment with China’s Xinfeng Steel

Egypt’s Ministry of Industry and Transport has announced that talks are ongoing with China-based steel producer Xinfeng Steel regarding the establishment of a large-scale integrated steel complex focused on automotive steel production.

Annual production capacity targeted at 10 million mt

According to local media reports, Egypt’s deputy prime minister for industrial development and minister of industry and transport, Kamel El-Wazir, stated that discussions with Xinfeng Steel cover a project valued at approximately $10 billion, with a planned annual production capacity of 10 million mt. The complex is expected to be built on an area of 10 million square meters, making it one of the largest anticipated steel investments in Egypt.

The proposed facility would include hot rolling lines with widths of 1,780 mm and 2,250 mm to produce carbon steel, low-alloy high-strength steel, automotive steel, pipe steel, container sheets and engineering steels. Medium-width plate lines of 3,500 mm are planned for shipbuilding plates, bridges, pressure vessels, boilers, formwork and heavy structural plates.

Project will create new employment opportunities

The complex would also cover seamless pipes for oil and gas, transmission lines, cylinders and construction applications, alongside cold rolling, tempering and galvanizing units. Deep processing lines and structures for solar power plants are also included, creating an integrated production system serving the automotive, energy, infrastructure and precision engineering sectors.

The ministry stated that the project is expected to create around 15,000 direct jobs and more than 85,000 indirect jobs, while supporting technology transfer and skills development for Egyptian personnel.