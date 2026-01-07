 |  Login 
Egypt’s El Marakby Steel to invest in new plant to localize production inputs

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 17:47:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Egyptian steelmaker El Marakby has announced that it plans to build a new plant in the country aimed at localizing production inputs, as part of its broader expansion and investment strategy.

The company plans to invest EGP 1 billion ($21.16 million) in 2026 to support the establishment of the new plant, which is designed to produce domestically products that were previously imported. The plant will be located on a 15,000-square-meter site in the industrial zone in the new 6th October city.

Expansion and modernization strategy

El Marakby Steel’s chairman, Hassan El Marakby, stated the new plant is part of ongoing expansion efforts that include modernizing existing production lines and improving operational efficiency. The company aims to increase its total investments to EGP 6.5 billion by 2030, up from around EGP 5 billion currently.

Focus on sustainability and export growth

A portion of the company’s investment is being directed toward reducing carbon emissions, supporting competitiveness in export markets where environmental sustainability standards are becoming increasingly important. Export performance rose sharply in 2025, with sales reaching approximately US$100 million, driven by shipments to North Africa, Gulf countries, Europe, the Balkans and South America. El Marakby noted that sluggish domestic demand late in 2025 resulted in a larger share of production being directed toward exports.


Tags: Egypt North Africa Steelmaking 

