Egypt’s El Marakby to install new reheating furnace

Thursday, 13 November 2025 11:52:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Egyptian steelmaker El Marakby has taken a major step toward advancing its low-emission steelmaking strategy by ordering a new 60-tph reheating furnace from Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies.

The project is scheduled to come online in mid-2027, marking a key milestone in El Marakby’s modernization and sustainability roadmap.

New reheating furnace to strengthen rolling mill capabilities

According to Danieli’s announcement, El Marakby’s reheating furnace will be supplied by Danieli Centro Combustion India and installed at the company’s rolling mill in the 6th October Industrial Zone. The 60-tph pusher-type system is expected to reflect the producer’s strategy to modernize operations and improve production consistency.

Integrated system to improve thermal efficiency and product quality

Once integrated into the existing rolling mill, the new furnace is expected to significantly improve thermal efficiency and maintain consistent billet temperatures. This will enhance rolling performance, stabilize output and support higher-quality finished products - all while improving energy efficiency.


Tags: Egypt North Africa Steelmaking 

