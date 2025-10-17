Egypt and EU strengthen cooperation on CBAM and green transition

Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s minister of planning, economic development and international cooperation, met with Jessika Roswall, EU commissioner for environment, water resilience, and competitive circular economy, on the sidelines of the Global Gateway 2025 Forum in Brussels, according to an official statement released by the Egyptian government.

Talks centered on the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Egypt’s measures to strengthen export competitiveness, and national initiatives aimed at energy efficiency and the green transition.

Aligning economic and climate objectives

Dr. Al-Mashat underlined the long-standing economic partnership between Egypt and the EU and said that Egypt’s Narrative for Economic Development focuses on productive sectors while implementing policies to mitigate CBAM impacts on exports.

She added that the ministry is cooperating with international institutions to mobilize technical assistance, grants, and concessional financing that reduce industrial carbon emissions, accelerate the shift toward sustainable manufacturing, develop the manufacturing sector and boost exports.

€271 million in green industry support

Under the Sustainable Green Industry (GSI) Program, development partners have committed €271 million to reduce industrial pollution, encourage renewable energy use, and promote sustainable production.

Dr. Al-Mashat also highlighted cooperation with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), enabling Egypt to leverage concessional finance for the private sector and consolidate its position as a strategic EU partner in green energy.

NWFE program driving climate investment

She also reviewed progress on Egypt’s NWFE (Nexus of Water, Food, and Energy) initiative, which mobilizes climate investments in priority sectors to advance the National Climate Strategy 2050 and meet Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).