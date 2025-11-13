Egyptian Steel kicks off major investment drive to boost production and exports

Egyptian steelmaker Egyptian Steel plans an ambitious investment program worth nearly EGP 2 billion ($42.34 million) over the next 18 months starting from 2026 to strengthen its production capacity and export readiness. The company stated that the investment aims to modernize its manufacturing lines, boost steel output volumes and support downstream operations, aligning with the national industrial policy that seeks to elevate Egypt’s steel industry into a regional powerhouse.

Strategic context and sectoral implications

Egypt’s iron and steel sector is undergoing a major transformation with government support for localization, export expansion and technological upgrading. The 10-year strategy launched by the government emphasizes the integration of upstream and downstream value chains.

For Egyptian Steel, the investment is expected to:

expand its production from 1.2 million mt to 1.7 million mt next year,

enhance export competitiveness by addressing value-addition and downstream integration,

raise its export share to 30 percent from seven percent of total production within the next two years,

and leverage government incentives established for strategic industries such as coated steel sheets and related manufacturing.

The new investments are expected to take about four to five years to show their full impact on the market.