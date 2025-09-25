Elmarakby Steel cuts carbon footprint ahead of EU CBAM rollout

Elmarakby Steel, one of Egypt’s leading steel product manufacturers and suppliers, has announced a major step in its decarbonization journey, reporting a carbon footprint of 0.44 tons of carbon dioxide per metric ton of finished steel for the second quarter of 2025. The calculation includes both direct and indirect emissions, positioning the company ahead of the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will officially take effect in 2026.

By voluntarily reporting emissions under CBAM methodology, the company strengthens its credibility with EU customers, ensuring smoother access to one of its key export markets.

Decarbonization strategy and investments

Elmarakby Steel has committed to investing EGP 1 billion ($20.78 million) in renewable energy projects, emission reduction measures, and broader CBAM compliance, as SteelOrbis reported previously. CEO Hassan El Marakby highlighted that the company’s footprint is among the lowest in the sector, thanks to its reliance on scrap-based production and clean technologies.

Equipment upgrade

In parallel with its sustainability initiatives, Elmarakby Steel has teamed up with German plantmaker SMS Group to expand its mini mill capacity from 400,000 mt to 460,000 mt of rebar and wire rod annually.

The expansion not only boosts output but also integrates modern technologies designed to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions intensity.