Egypt’s Suez Steel to reduce dependence on imports with new plants

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 15:01:38 (GMT+3)

Egypt-based steelmaker Suez Steel has announced that it has commissioned two new plants to serve various projects across the country and in the Middle East and Africa.

One of the plants is an iron ore concentration and pelletizing plant with a production capacity of 5 million mt per year, while the other plant will produce 800,000 mt of rail and heavy sections per year. These plants are an important step to strengthen the steel industry and to increase the production of finished products.

Also, the investment is expected to reduce the dependence on imports and increase self-sufficiency in the industry.


