Egypt’s Arcosteel announces EGP 6 billion for new investments in 2026

Egyptian special steel producer Arcosteel, part of El Ashry Steel Group, has announced a major EGP 6 billion ($126 million) investment program for 2026, aimed at expanding its downstream steel capacity and strengthening its position in both domestic and export markets.

Under this investment plan, the company will install 12 new wire drawing lines and establish a cold rolled steel production line, allowing Arcosteel to move further into higher value-added steel products. These products are mainly targeted at the automotive, machinery and precision engineering sectors, where demand for specialized steel grades remains strong.

At the same time, Arcosteel is seeking to expand its export footprint. With current overseas shipments of around 100,000 mt of billets and a revenue target of $90 million, the new investments are expected to significantly boost Egypt’s exports of special steel, wire products and cold rolled materials to key markets including Turkey, as well as European destinations such as Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland and Bulgaria.

Since its acquisition by El Ashry Steel Group in 2021, Arcosteel has already increased its annual production capacity from 140,000 mt to 240,000 mt. The upcoming investment phase is therefore expected to further strengthen Egypt’s position as a supplier of specialty and downstream steel products, moving beyond its traditional focus on semi-finished materials.