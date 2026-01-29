India’s industrial output sees 7.8% growth in December 2025, a two-year high

India’s industrial output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has been recorded at 7.8 percent in December 2025, a two-year high, according to data released by the ministry of statistics and program implementation on Thursday, January 29.

The growth was mainly supported by mining which saw output increase by 6.8 percent, while manufacturing recorded a growth of 8.1 percent and electricity generation rose by 6.3 percent in December 2025, all year on year.

Out of 23 industry groups, 16 recorded positive growth in December 2025 over the same month of the previous year.

Output of infrastructure and construction goods grew by 12.1 percent, while consumer durables production increased by 12.3 percent, year on year. Capital goods production rose by 8.1 percent, intermediate goods by 7.5 percent, and consumer non-durables by 8.3 percent. Primary goods production recorded a growth of 4.4 percent year on year.