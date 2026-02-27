 |  Login 
Meranti Green Steel details phased hydrogen model for Duqm HBI project

Friday, 27 February 2026 11:41:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Singapore-based steelmaker Meranti Green Steel plans to advance its Duqm HBI project in Oman through a phased energy transition model, initially combining green hydrogen and natural gas, according to CEO Dr. Sebastian Langendorf.

According to Meranti Green Steel, the first phase of the project will operate with a fuel mix consisting of 11.5 percent green hydrogen and 88.5 percent natural gas. The company stated that the hydrogen share is expected to increase over time in line with Oman’s broader energy transition strategy. Meranti Green Steel CEO Sebastian Langendorf stated that the company is eager to incorporate green hydrogen “as soon as it is available”, provided that technical, environmental and commercial feasibility conditions are met. He added, “We are not just waiting for green hydrogen to become available, we want to actively contribute to its availability.”

According to Meranti Green Steel, the project involves the development of a 2.5 million mt per year hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) in Oman. A final investment decision is expected by mid-2026, while commissioning of the facility is targeted for mid-2029.

According to the company, the project is currently financed at the corporate level by Meranti. However, a dedicated financing structure for the Oman project is being prepared, incorporating both international and local funding sources. In addition, the CEO acknowledged the support of Omani institutions including Invest Oman, Integrated Gas Company (IGC), and Hydrom in advancing the project framework.


