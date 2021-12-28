﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mechel to spend RUB 8 billion on new mining equipment next year

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 13:36:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has reported that this year it received a total of 270 equipment units, including more than 80 large-scale machines and assembly units for the revamp of its mining facilities.

Having invested approximately RUB 4 billion in acquiring new mining equipment and mechanisms this year, Mechel plans to invest RUB 8 billion on such equipment next year. This new equipment will enable the company to reduce outages caused by repairs, and to boost output at facilities in the Irkutsk region, Yakutia and Kuzbass.

“Considering steady demand and favorable price trends on commodity markets that we see over the past several quarters, it is very important for us to ensure production growth,” Oleg Korzhov, Mechel’s CEO, said.


Tags: investments  mining  Mechel  CIS  Russia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Dec

NLMK and Rosatom collaborate in hydrogen production
20 Dec

NLMK Lipetsk begins upgrade of HRC cut-to-length line No. 2
15 Dec

Severstal increases supplies for export and expands sales geography
03 Dec

Russia’s Severstal to sell coking coal assets
03 Dec

TMK’s sales revenues up 79% in Jan-Sept, higher EBITDA expected for 2021