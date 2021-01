Wednesday, 13 January 2021 15:00:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Anhui Province-based Masteel Group has announced that its steel output amounted to 20.97 million mt in 2020, increasing by 1.14 million mt or 5.75 percent year on year and hitting a new historical high. Meanwhile, Masteel Group posted an operating revenue of RMB 100 billion ($15.5 billion) for 2020.

At the same time, it stated that it will try its best to produce 20.55 million mt of steel in 2021 against the backdrop of 100-day maintenance works on its blast furnace.

$1 = RMB 6.4605