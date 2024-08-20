Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 49.3 percent in July from June

In July this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 154,070 metric tons, up 49.3 percent month on month and 62.2 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China was the biggest destination, making up 39.7 percent of total shipments with 61,200 mt. China was followed by India with 28.1 percent and by Malaysia with 17.8 percent.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.