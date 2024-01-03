Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland triples in November from October

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 09:39:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 210,000 metric tons, up 110.0 percent year on year and by 200.0 percent month on month according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China was the sole destination for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.