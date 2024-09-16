 |  Login 
Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 5.2 percent in August from July

Monday, 16 September 2024 11:07:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 146,000 metric tons, down 5.2 percent month on month and up 20.7 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China was the sole destination for manganese ore shipments.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


