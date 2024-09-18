Malaysia’s Petronas and nine Japanese companies to collaborate on CCS project

Japan-based oil and gas company Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX) has announced that, together with seven other Japanese companies and Malaysia’s state-owned energy company Petronas, it has joined forces with Japan’s state-owned energy company Japan Energy and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) to collaborate on a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. The project will inject and store carbon dioxide from the industrial areas in Japan’s Setouchi area off the coast of Sarawak in Malaysia.

The Japanese companies involved in the project other than JAPEX and JOGMEC are JGC Holdings Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., JFE Steel Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, The Chugoku Electric Power Co., and Japan Gas Line Co., Ltd.

Accordingly, the companies in question will collaborate on designating the equipment and costs required for separation, capture and liquefication of carbon dioxide from steel mills, power plants, chemical plants and others in Japan, and on sea transportation, injection and storage of carbon dioxide in Sarawak.