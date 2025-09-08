Kyrgyzstan bans scrap exports for another six months

The cabinet of ministers of Kyrgyzstan has again imposed a temporary ban on exports of ferrous metal scrap, waste and metal ingots classified under code 7204 for six months, the government announced. According to the government document, the temporary ban will be effective as of next week.

In March this year, the government had banned the exports of the given products to destinations outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, in addition to Kyrgyzstan, for a period of another six months, as SteelOrbis previously reported .