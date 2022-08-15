﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Malaysia’s Eastern Steel orders new slab caster

Monday, 15 August 2022 12:28:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a technological advanced slab caster to Malaysia-based Eastern Steel for the country’s high-quality product needs, which are currently imported.

Slab caster No. 2 will process a wide range of steel grades, including low-carbon grades for automotive applications, API for pipelines, high strength/low-alloy steel and weather-resistant grades. The caster will have an annual capacity of 1.6 million mt of slabs with 200 mm thickness and 700-1,300 mm width.

The new slab caster is scheduled to be commenced by early 2023.


Tags: Slab Semis Malaysia Southeast Asia Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

First Brazilian slab export deals closed for September shipment

11 Aug | Flats and Slab

Iran’s Mobarakeh Steel collects bids in ongoing slab tender

10 Aug | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab export deals for September not yet closed

05 Aug | Flats and Slab

Iran’s semi-finished steel exports up 17.6 percent in Q1

05 Aug | Steel News

Import slab prices gradually rise in Turkey

04 Aug | Flats and Slab

Iran’s steel output increases in Q1 of Iranian year

04 Aug | Steel News

Import slab prices in Asia fall further despite rebound in China’s HRC market

03 Aug | Flats and Slab

First Brazilian slab export deals for September shipment about to be closed

02 Aug | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt to reduce production amid weak demand

01 Aug | Steel News

Lower Brazilian slab production reduces export availability

29 Jul | Flats and Slab