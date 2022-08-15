Malaysia’s Eastern Steel orders new slab caster

Monday, 15 August 2022 12:28:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a technological advanced slab caster to Malaysia-based Eastern Steel for the country’s high-quality product needs, which are currently imported.

Slab caster No. 2 will process a wide range of steel grades, including low-carbon grades for automotive applications, API for pipelines, high strength/low-alloy steel and weather-resistant grades. The caster will have an annual capacity of 1.6 million mt of slabs with 200 mm thickness and 700-1,300 mm width.

The new slab caster is scheduled to be commenced by early 2023.