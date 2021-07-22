﻿
English
Malaysia maintains AD duty on color coated coil from China, Vietnam

Thursday, 22 July 2021 11:40:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced that it has decided to maintain the antidumping duty on pre-painted and color coated steel coil imports from China and Vietnam for another five years until July 19, 2026.

The antidumping duty rates are at 52.10 percent for China, and between 12.06 percent and 34.85 percent for Vietnam. Vietnamese producer Nam Kim Steel Joint Stock Company is not eligible for any antidumping duties.

The sunset review was initiated on January 22, 2020 based on a petition filed by domestic steel producer CSC Steel Sdn Bhd.


Tags: coated  flats  Southeast Asia  Malaysia  quotas & duties


