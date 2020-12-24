Malaysia issues final AD duties on imports of flat rolled products from three countries

Thursday, 24 December 2020 11:40:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) announced final determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) investigations of flat rolled product of non-alloy steel plated or coated with aluminum and zinc from China, South Korea and Vietnam, founding that the subject product is being imported into Malaysia at a price lower than the selling price in the alleged countries and causing material injury to the Malaysia’s domestic industry.

The antidumping duty investigation into the products in question was started in March 17, 2020 following the applications made by domestic producer NS Bluescope Sdn. Bhd.

The antidumping duty rate on such imports will range between 2.18-18.88 percent for China, 9.98-34.94 percent for South Korea and 3.06-37.14 percent for Vietnam for a period of December 12, 2020 to December 11, 2025.