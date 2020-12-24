﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Malaysia issues final AD duties on imports of flat rolled products from three countries

Thursday, 24 December 2020 11:40:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) announced final determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) investigations of flat rolled product of non-alloy steel plated or coated with aluminum and zinc from China, South Korea and Vietnam, founding that the subject product is being imported into Malaysia at a price lower than the selling price in the alleged countries and causing material injury to the Malaysia’s domestic industry.

The antidumping duty investigation into the products in question was started in March 17, 2020 following the applications made by domestic producer NS Bluescope Sdn. Bhd.

The antidumping duty rate on such imports will range between 2.18-18.88 percent for China, 9.98-34.94 percent for South Korea and 3.06-37.14 percent for Vietnam for a period of December 12, 2020 to December 11, 2025.


Tags: quotas & duties  Malaysia  flats  coated  Southeast Asia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Dec

Nippon Steel to acquire Thailand’s Siam Tinplate as subsidiary
23  Dec

Vietnam imposes AD duty on CRC from China
11  Dec

US DOC rescinds review of AD order on CRC from Brazil
01  Dec

WTO rules against S. Korea in AD duties on Japanese stainless bars 
26  Nov

US DOC rescinds review of AD and CVD order on corrosion resistant steel from China and S. Korea 