Malaysia to initiate sunset review on color coated coil from China, Vietnam

Friday, 29 January 2021 16:40:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced that it will initiate a sunset review regarding the antidumping duty on pre-painted and color coated steel coil imports from China and Vietnam. The sunset review will be launched upon the application filed by domestic steel producer CSC Steel Sdn. Bhd. on the grounds that the products are dumped at a price much lower than the domestic selling price.

The final determination will be made within 180 days from the date of initiation. If the final determination is found to be affirmative, the government will maintain antidumping duties on the abovementioned products.

In 2016, Malaysia imposed antidumping duty rates ranging from 12.06 percent to 52.10 percent for the two countries.

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.70.210, 7210.70.290 and 7210.70.900.