Maersk suspends charges for certain Turkish ports after earthquakes

Friday, 17 February 2023 13:41:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Denmark-based shipping company Maersk has announced some updates on charges for cargoes destinated for certain Turkish ports in the region affected by the recent earthquakes. Detention and demurrage (D&D), change of destination (COD) and cancellation fees will be suspended for cargoes into and out of Iskenderun and Mersin ports until February 23.

The company stated that there will be no change of destination (COD) service fee for containers on the water destined for the Port of Iskenderun, or containers gated-in full at the first loading port bound for Iskenderun to any other port in the country. COD in this instance will be initiated by Maersk. Maersk will also not take cancellation fees on active bookings to and from Iskenderun or Mersin.

Meanwhile, Maersk has donated 1,000 containers to Turkey to help those in need affected by the earthquakes.


