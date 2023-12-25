﻿
MAERSK getting ready to resume shipping operations in Suez Canal and Gulf of Aden

Monday, 25 December 2023 13:54:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

MAERSK, one of the largest global shipping companies, has said it is getting prepared to resume transit of vessels through Suez Canal, following the earlier announcement regarding the rerouting of approximately 20 vessels due to security reasons.

The company seems to be cautiously optimistic, hopeful for developments within the deployed US-led military operation, targeted to ensure the safety of commerce in the region of Suez Canal. Earlier in December, the shipping giant paused sending vessels through Suez Canal due to the attacks on its ships and rerouted around 20 vessels, which was followed by the imposition of the surcharges for container transport from Asian countries.

"As of Sunday December 24, 2023, we have received confirmation that the previously announced multi-national security initiative Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) has now been set up and deployed to allow maritime commerce to pass through the Red Sea / Gulf of Aden and once again return to using the Suez Canal as a gateway between Asia and Europe," the official MAERSK statement reads.


