Iran’s steel exports down 33 percent in H1 of Iranian year

Tuesday, 13 October 2020 17:34:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Covid-19 pandemic and, concurrently, restrictions on exports of long steel products imposed by Iranian government have continued to negatively affect Iran’s steel exports. Despite the gradual increase in Iran’s steel production, its steel exports in the first six months of the current Iranian year fell significantly.

According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association, in the period from March 20 to September 20 Iran’s steel exports amounted to 2.358 million, declining by 33 percent year on year.