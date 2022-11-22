﻿
Long-lasting strike affects construction of Bolivian El Mutun steel complex

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 22:21:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The construction of the El Mutun steel complex (ESM), in the Bolivian region of Santa Cruz, is being severely affected by a union worker strikes, now lasting for 32 days, according to the company.

According to ESM president Jorge Alvarado, civil construction works are the most affected activity, due to the shortage of materials that are failing to arrive at work sites.

He mentioned that civil construction works have been halted, as ESM did not receive cement over the last weeks, adding that today there are 70 trucks loaded with materials and equipment that are not able to reach the plant.

According to Alvarado, it is still possible to maintain the schedule and conclude the construction works by the end of 2023, but this would require the work in three shifts, plus hiring more personnel, provided that the strike ends immediately.

Alvarado accused the organizers of the strike of having clear political objectives, aiming at destabilizing the country’s president Luis Arce.


