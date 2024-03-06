﻿
Bolivia reports advance of El Mutun steel complex

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 21:47:43 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to Jorge Alvarado Dias, CEO of the Bolivia iron ore and steel complex El Mutun, the construction works of the complex have reached an advance of 87 percent on March 1, against 85 percent at the end of 2023.

Dias mentioned that six of the complex plants will start operations in August 2024, against the previous forecast of September 2024, except for the DRI plant, which will start production in February 2025.

According to Dias, the complex will start in September the production of rebars, wire rod and pellets, in a ramp-up process that could last six months until full capacity is reached.

The complex includes plants of concentration, pelletizing, direct reduction, steel conversion, rolling, power and ancillary services.

ESM will produce 200,000 mt of steel products per year, sufficient to feed half of Bolivia’s consumption.


