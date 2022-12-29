﻿
English
Bolivian steel complex to increase iron ore production capacity

Thursday, 29 December 2022 23:11:48 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Empresa Siderurgica del Mutun (ESM), the steel and iron ore complex under construction in the Bolivian Santa Fe province, has received the first parts of an iron ore crusher and classifier, to be settled in the complex.

The equipment was acquired from Crown Ltda. for $2.7 million and is expected to increase the iron ore produced by tenfold from today`s production, reaching 100,000 mt per month when at full capacity.

The main production of the new equipment will be lumps, in the 10 to 40 mm grain range, which today command a premium of $8.2/mt in relation to equivalent sinter feed fines.

From the total of six trucks carrying the parts of the crusher, four have already arrived in the site, while the other two are expected to arrive over the next few days.

The assembly of the equipment should last for three months, according to a Crown representative.


Tags: Bolivia South America 

