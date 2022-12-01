﻿
English
Long-lasting strike ends and Bolivia’s El Mutun complex, construction restarted

Thursday, 01 December 2022 22:31:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

After 36 days of stoppage in the Bolivian Santa Cruz province, the flow of trucks carrying metallic structures and materials is back to normality at the construction works of the El Mutun steel complex.

According to the company, the trucks have already entered the construction site, one of which carrying the structure of a ball mill, while others are carrying equipment and materials, including cement, paving the way for the continuation of the construction works.

Jorge Alvarado, the president of Empresa Siderurgica del Mutun (ESM), had previously commented that up to 70 trucks were being hindered from making the way to the construction site, putting in danger the construction schedule, which was expected to be concluded by the end of 2023 and start operations in 2024.

It is not clear if such schedule will be maintained by ESM.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Bolivia South America 

