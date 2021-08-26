Liuzhou Steel’s net profit increases by 141.77 in H1

Thursday, 26 August 2021 11:43:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Guangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Liuzhou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has announced that in the first half of the current year it achieved an operating revenue of RMB 40.544 billion ($6.3 billion), up 76.25 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 1.888 billion ($0.29 billion), up 141.77 percent year on year.

China’s economy has seen a recovery in the given period, which pushed up steel prices and exerted a positive impact on Liuzhou Steel’s net profit.

Liuzhou Steel’s parent company, Guangxi Province-based Liuzhou Steel Group, has an annual steelmaking capacity of 23 million mt.