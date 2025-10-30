Liuzhou Steel posts net profit of RMB 659 million for Jan-Sept 2025

Guangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Liuzhou Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Liuzhou Steel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 50.798 billion ($7.2 billion) in the January-September period this year, down 4.33 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 659 million ($51.8 million), shifting from loss to profit compared to a net loss of RMB 307 million recorded in the same period of last year.

In the July-September period, Liuzhou Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 16.123 billion ($2.3 billion), up 5.57 percent year on year, while posted a net profit of RMB 292 million ($41.1 million) in the given period, compared to a net loss of RMB 362 million recorded in the same period of last year.

In the given period, Liuzhou Steel produced 2.3498 million mt of medium steel plate, 3.9459 million mt of small sections, 2.0786 million mt of cold rolled steel strip, 708,700 mt of HDG, up 111.52 percent, 4.78 percent, 30.95 percent and 18.25 percent, while produced 856,400 mt of hot rolled strip, down 36.54 percent, respectively, year on year.