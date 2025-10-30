 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Liuzhou...

Liuzhou Steel posts net profit of RMB 659 million for Jan-Sept 2025

Thursday, 30 October 2025 09:39:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Guangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Liuzhou Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Liuzhou Steel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 50.798 billion ($7.2 billion) in the January-September period this year, down 4.33 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 659 million ($51.8 million), shifting from loss to profit compared to a net loss of RMB 307 million recorded in the same period of last year.

In the July-September period, Liuzhou Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 16.123 billion ($2.3 billion), up 5.57 percent year on year, while posted a net profit of RMB 292 million ($41.1 million) in the given period, compared to a net loss of RMB 362 million recorded in the same period of last year. 

In the given period, Liuzhou Steel produced 2.3498 million mt of medium steel plate, 3.9459 million mt of small sections, 2.0786 million mt of cold rolled steel strip, 708,700 mt of HDG, up 111.52 percent, 4.78 percent, 30.95 percent and 18.25 percent, while produced 856,400 mt of hot rolled strip, down 36.54 percent, respectively, year on year. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 30, 2025 

30 Oct | Longs and Billet

Goldman Sachs raises 2026 iron ore price forecast to $93/mt but keeps bearish market outlook

30 Oct | Steel News

Bengang Steel Plates posts net loss of RMB 2.216 billion for Jan-Sept 2025

30 Oct | Steel News

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes sees 44.67 percent rise in net profit in Jan-Sept 2025

30 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 29, 2025 

29 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China HRC prices gain at least $5/mt on firmer futures and local quotes, buying remains cautious

28 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices maintains sideways trend

28 Oct | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 28, 2025 

28 Oct | Longs and Billet

Baotou Steel Union posts net profit of RMB 233 million for Jan-Sept, shifting from loss to profit

28 Oct | Steel News

China’s stainless steel exports up 1.64 percent in January-September 2025

28 Oct | Steel News