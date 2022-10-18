﻿
English
Liberty Steel UK speeds up decarbonization efforts with new sustainable raw material

Tuesday, 18 October 2022
       

UK-based Liberty Steel UK (LSUK), a subsidiary of GFG Alliance, has announced that it has successfully completed trials of ecoke - a sustainable and environmentally-friendly new raw material that can replace anthracite, which is used in electric steelmaking, thereby speeding up its decarbonization efforts. This new raw material can reduce steel’s carbon footprint by as much as 30 percent.

A team formed in Rotherham considered all available options to replace anthracite with an environmentally-sustainable alternative and identified UK-based CPL Industries as its supplier of biofuel called ecoke.

According to the statement, ecoke is charged into the electric arc furnace in the same manner as anthracite providing an ideal solution for steelmaking operations. In addition to the environmental benefits of ecoke, the reduction in carbon credits will provide a substantial cost saving for LSUK.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Liberty Steel 

