﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Liberty Steel and UAE’s AD Ports Group cooperate on high-quality magnetite ore imports

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 11:39:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with United Arab Emirates-based AD Ports Group to develop solutions for importing high-quality magnetite ore, an ideal feedstock for green iron and steel production, to the UAE from Australia.

The companies plan to build a green iron production facility in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) and related port infrastructure and a conveyor system in Khalifa Port, contributing to the UAE’s ambitions to grow its manufacturing base by 2031.

Together with Liberty’s access to four billion mt of South Australia’s premium grade magnetite ore with the UAE’s huge renewable energy potential and the advanced infrastructure and connectivity offered by AD Ports Group, the agreement has the potential to play a significant role in decarbonizing international iron and steel production.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Liberty Steel 

Similar articles

Liberty Pipes Hartlepool to supply pipes for two North Sea offshore projects

23 May | Steel News

Liberty Pipes Hartlepool becomes first to produce line pipe for hydrogen in UK

11 May | Steel News

GFG Alliance acquires Aartee Bright Bar to secure local jobs

20 Feb | Steel News

Liberty Steel UK to begin next restructuring phase, to focus on high-margin products

13 Jan | Steel News

Liberty Steel signs agreement in principle with creditors on debt restructuring

15 Nov | Steel News

Liberty Steel UK speeds up decarbonization efforts with new sustainable raw material

18 Oct | Steel News

Liberty Steel to cut jobs at two UK plants, to focus on production at Rotherham

13 Apr | Steel News

LIBERTY Steel UK restarts Rotherham EAF

29 Oct | Steel News

GFG to inject new funds into Liberty Steel UK, Rotherham plant to restart

11 Oct | Steel News

Liberty Steel to restart UK steel operations

30 Mar | Steel News