Liberty Steel to cut jobs at two UK plants, to focus on production at Rotherham

UK-based Liberty Steel (LSUK), a subsidiary of GFG Alliance, has announced that it plans to cut more than 200 jobs at its UK plants to focus on the production at its Rotherham plant.

These reductions will affect 162 jobs at the Stocksbridge plant and 45 jobs at the Performance Steels business in West Bromwich.

At the same time, LSUK will invest in the ramp-up of greensteel production, recycling steel scrap in high volumes into a full range of commercial steels that can meet growing infrastructure demand in the UK and abroad. This will require an increase of potentially up to 161 jobs at the Rotherham plant. This will create an option for many of those affected by the job cuts to work at the plant, as SteelOrbis understands.