Liberty Steel resumes operations at Peoria plant in US

Thursday, 03 February 2022 15:30:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Liberty Steel and Wire Peoria in Illinois, US, has resumed steelmaking operations following the installation and testing of a new transformer for its electric arc furnace, a spokesperson of UK-based Liberty Steel said.

Production at all lines is returning to normal levels.

In December last year when Liberty Steel USA announced that it was going to restart its Georgetown plant, the company stated that Liberty Georgetown would integrate its operations with Liberty’s Peoria, Illinois plant to fulfil a strong order book, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Billet manufactured in Peoria is now being delivered to Georgetown for conversion into wire rod.