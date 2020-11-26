Liberty Steel could have access to books of Thyssenkrupp soon

Thursday, 26 November 2020 12:28:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Liberty Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance, could have access to the books of the German-based Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit early December, according to Reuters.

As SSAB and Tata Steel who were said to be interested in ThyssenKrupp’s steel unit earlier are now in talks for a possible sale of Tata Steel assets to SSAB, Liberty Steel could remain as the only bidder for the distressed Thyssenkrupp. The company aims to make a decision regarding its steel unit by March. The acquisition will enable Liberty Steel to reduce its dependence on three million mt of slab and HRC for feedstock each year, SteelOrbis understands.