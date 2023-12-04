﻿
English
Liberty Ostrava seeks protection from creditors

Monday, 04 December 2023 14:25:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

A spokesperson from the Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava, a subsidiary of UK-based Liberty Steel, has confirmed that a specific creditor moratorium has been granted against the company’s energy supplier.

This will allow the business to finalize and execute its restructuring plan, which will involve the restart of blast furnace No. 3 and the ramping-up of the steel works.

This step aims to allow the business to negotiate terms for securing energy at normal market rates.  It does not include any other Liberty Steel company and will not impact day-to-day operations or relationships with other stakeholders.


Tags: Czech Rep. European Union Liberty Steel 

