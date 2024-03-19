﻿
English
Liberty Ostrava develops alternative restructuring plan for restart of BF

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 15:57:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava, a subsidiary of UK-based Liberty Steel, has developed an alternative restructuring plan that will allow the restart of blast furnace operations if the deadlock with its energy supplier Tameh Czech continues, SteelOrbis has learned. Liberty Ostrava is continuing negotiations to break the deadlock with Tameh Czech, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

A restart of the operations of the bankrupt Tameh Czech would allow the company to restart its blast furnace and primary steelmaking operation quickly, while the company’s alternative plan will use modern, hot blast technology to allow its production to operate without Tameh’s energy. The company is still focused on maximizing the production of its downstream mills, using third-party slabs/billets.


