Liberty Ostrava focuses on maximizing output, continues talks with energy supplier

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 11:48:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava, a subsidiary of UK-based Liberty Steel, is currently focused on maximizing the production of its downstream mills, using slabs which arrived last weekend, a spokesperson from Liberty Steel told SteelOrbis. The process of maximization of production will allow the company to improve its cash flow and enable it to get up to 1,500 employees back to work in the near future.

In addition, Liberty Ostrava continues negotiations to break the deadlock with its energy supplier Tameh Czech, as a resolution would allow the company to restart its blast furnace and primary steelmaking operation quickly. Continuing to offer a number of alternative options around the restructuring of the power supply agreement, options for funding a restart of the operations of the bankrupt energy supplier and even a possible takeover of Tameh Czech, the company is still waiting on Tameh Czech’s response.


