Liberty Ostrava revamps hot strip mill to improve sustainability

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 11:19:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava has announced that it is revamping its hot strip rolling Steckel mill.

The modernization, which is worth almost CZK 1 billion ($44.66 million), started this spring and will last until the end of 2023. In the spring and autumn of 2023, the installation of new technological elements will require at least a two-week shutdown of the mill.

According to the statement, the replacement of many technological parts with more modern ones will improve the sustainability of the operation of the plant, increase product quality and raise flat product capacity to more than one million mt.