﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Liberty Ostrava revamps hot strip mill to improve sustainability

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 11:19:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava has announced that it is revamping its hot strip rolling Steckel mill.

The modernization, which is worth almost CZK 1 billion ($44.66 million), started this spring and will last until the end of 2023. In the spring and autumn of 2023, the installation of new technological elements will require at least a two-week shutdown of the mill.

According to the statement, the replacement of many technological parts with more modern ones will improve the sustainability of the operation of the plant, increase product quality and raise flat product capacity to more than one million mt.


Tags: Czech Rep.  flats  steelmaking  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22 Dec

Liberty Galati invests on strengthening HRC production line
13 Dec

Wuppermann to convert strip galvanizing process to carbon neutral by 2025
13 Dec

ArcelorMittal expands partnership with LanzaTech to cut carbon emissions
08 Dec

Voestalpine offers first carbon reduced steel, greentec
24 Nov

Liberty Ostrava to increase seamless pipe output for US market