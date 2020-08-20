Liberty Ostrava receives approval to implement new carbon technologies

Thursday, 20 August 2020 17:34:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava, subsidiary of UK-based Liberty Steel Group, has announced that it has received approval from the Ministry of Environment to implement new low carbon technologies under the scope of its ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The company stated that the Ministry has approved the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the construction of two hybrid furnaces, the first of their kind in Europe and it will replace the existing four tandem furnaces with this new hybrid furnaces by the end of 2022. This new technology will help the company to decrease carbon emissions by more than 50 percent and particulate emissions by 66 percent and to reduce its reliance on imported natural resources, using higher volumes of local steel scrap. It will also provide the company more flexibility to respond to changing market situations, greater long-term competitiveness.

Liberty Ostrava’s CEO, Pascal Genest said "A key enabler for this transformation project is the installation of a high voltage power line to support the further electrification of our processes, allowing us to make full use of the hybrid technology potential and produce steel from 100% of scrap when needed. Preparations for the development of the new power line are in full swing and we will work hard to complete it by 2025.”

Besides, the company plans to modernize the steel rolling mills as well as the steel shop. So, it will be able to improve the quality of steel and expand the product portfolio with high added value.