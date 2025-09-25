Level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs roughly stable in September

The September results from the ICEI index, which measures the level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs, is 46.2 points, showing a small increase from August, when it was 46.1 points, now remaining in a series of nine months below the 50.0 points mark, which divides optimism from pessimism.

According to the sector association, CNI, which issues the index, the component of the index that measures the current conditions declined by 0.7 pp to 41.9 points, while the component that measures expectations increased by 0.5 pp to 48.3 points, an indication that the industrial entrepreneurs in Brazil, regardless of the small increase, maintain negative perspectives in relation to the next six months.

Analysts believe that the ICEI Index of September reflects the pessimism of the entrepreneurs regarding the domestic economy, increasing by 0.9 pp to 39.5 points, while in relation to the performance of their own industrial companies, it is optimistic at 52.7 points, an increase of 0.3 pp.

The research was conducted between September 1 and 5, covering representatives of 1,150 industrial companies.