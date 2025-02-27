Level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs low and stable in February

Results of February for the ICEI index, which measures the level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs, have shown stability between January and February, staying at 49.1 points, lower than the level of 50.0 points that divides scenarios from pessimism to optimism.

According to the sector association, CNI, which issues the index, the component of the index that measures the current conditions increased by 0.2 point to 44.4 points, clearly a pessimist view despite the increase, while the component that measures expectations was unchanged at 51.5 points an indication that the industrial entrepreneurs in Brazil maintain positive perspectives in relation to the next six months, although they are not comfortable with the current conditions of the domestic economy.

The main doubt about the Brazilian economy remains the fiscal deficit, which has exceeded the target established for 2024.

The research was conducted between February 3 and 7, covering representatives of 1,108 industrial companies.