Level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs increases in October

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 00:03:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The October result for the ICEI index, which gauges the level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs, stands at 47.2 points, up from 46.2 points in September. Despite this increase, the index remains below the 50.0-point threshold, which separates optimism from pessimism, for the tenth consecutive month.

According to the sector association, CNI, which issues the index, the pessimism was reduced because the evaluation of both current and future conditions has improved, remaining, although, in a negative mood.  
 
The evaluation of the entrepreneurs improved by 1.5 points to 41.0 points in relation to the Brazilian economy, while improving by 0.5 points to 53.2 points, clearly positive, for the performance of their own industrial companies. 
 
The research was conducted between October 1 and 7, covering representatives of 1,164 industrial companies.

