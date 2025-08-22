Level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs declines in August

Results of August for the ICEI index, that measures the level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs, have shown a decline of 1.2 pp (percentage points) from July to August, reaching 46.1 points, lower than the level of 50.0 points that divides scenarios from pessimism to optimism, so far the lowest level in 2025.

According to the sector association, CNI, which issues the index, the component of the index that measures the current conditions increased by 0.2 pp to 42.6 points, remaining with a pessimist view despite the small increase, while the component that measures expectations declined by 1.9 pp to 47.8 points, an indication that the industrial entrepreneurs in Brazil have negative perspectives in relation to the next six months.

According to analysts, the ICI Index of August reflects the pessimism of the entrepreneurs regarding the domestic economy, down by 1.9 pp to 38.6 points, while in relation to the performance of their own industrial companies, despite declining by 1.9 points, is still optimist at 52.4 points.

The research was conducted between August 1 and 7, covering representatives of 1,177 industrial companies.