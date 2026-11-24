Indonesian state-owned steelmaker Krakatau Steel has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China-based energy company JOVO Group to explore cooperation on the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal in Cilegon, Banten, Indonesia, according to local media reports.

The agreement was signed by Krakatau Steel president director Willgo Zainar and JOVO Group chairman Jianguo Zhang on November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2026 meeting in Shenzhen, China.

The planned terminal will have a capacity of 600 million standard cubic feet per day and will be built on a 10-hectare site owned by PT Pelabuhan Cilegon Mandiri. The facility is scheduled to begin operations in 2029.

Krakatau Steel to explore steel supply opportunities for LNG terminal project

Under the MoU, the two companies will explore cooperation in industrial infrastructure development, energy supply, construction and operational services. Krakatau Steel Group's potential contribution includes the supply of steel products, construction services, port and logistics services, industrial water and electricity.

The planned terminal is expected to improve the reliability of natural gas supplies for industries on Java island, supporting industrial production capacity expansion and attracting new investments.

Following the signing of the agreement, representatives of Krakatau Steel and its subsidiary Krakatau Sarana Infrastruktur visited JOVO's LNG terminal in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. The facility has an LNG storage capacity of 160,000 cubic meters and a dock capable of accommodating 50,000-ton class vessels. The visit provided the delegation with an overview of the scale and technical standards of the proposed Cilegon facility.